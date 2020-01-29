SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's Inclusion
[SBS Star] YG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's Inclusion

K-pop boy group iKON is expected to make its first comeback as a 6-member group, with the former leader B.I's inclusion on the album.

On January 29, YG Entertainment released a lengthy official statement on the agency's official website regarding iKON's upcoming comeback.YG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's InclusionYG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's InclusionThe agency explained that the upcoming album was initially recorded in early 2019, but the comeback plan was postponed indefinitely following B.I's abrupt departure from the group.

They also stated that the company has been thinking very carefully about how to utilize the completed songs, and came up with their own solution.
YG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's InclusionYG Entertainment said, "We took into consideration that the songs were not solely composed by B.I but with various composers and producers of YG Entertainment; in addition to the iKON members' hard work and dedication. Therefore, we have decided to modify the songs so that their hard work can be included on the album."

The agency added, "We would like to relay a careful apology toward the fans for not taking good care of the group. Although we are belatedly regretting our mistakes, we will put the best efforts in keeping the remaining six members of iKON safe."
YG Entertainment Shares Details for iKON's Comeback with B.I's InclusionMeanwhile, iKON will be making its long-awaited comeback on February 6 with the group's third mini album 'i DECIDE' that features five new songs in total.

(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
