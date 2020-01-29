[SBS Star] Ariana Grande Shares How Incredible It Felt to Have Watched BTS Rehearse

look who i bumped into at rehearsal :) pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

American singer Ariana Grande revealed how she felt about watching K-pop boy group BTS rehearse for the GRAMMYs.On January 27 (local time), the '62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards' took place at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.On this day, BTS was invited to perform with American rapper Lil Nas X.Prior to their performance, Entertainment Tonight interviewed BTS.During the interview, the interviewer asked BTS about Ariana Grande's Twitter post several days ago, and whether they wanted to collaborate with her.The post was a photo of her and BTS with a caption, "Look who I bumped into at rehearsal."RM answered, "Yes, we've always wanted to collaborate with Ariana Grande. She's the one right now. She's one of the best."He continued, "What happened at the rehearsal was that Ariana Grande was practicing next to our studio and said that she wanted to watch our rehearsal. So, we ended up watching each other's rehearsal. It was amazing."One fan shared this part of the interview on Twitter later on, and Ariana Grande personally left a comment under it.Ariana Grande said, "Honestly, I was able to watch them rehearse for something and it was the most incredible thing I've ever seen."She went on, "I'm not kidding. I was screaming. I couldn't stop talking about it, and still can't."After seeing this, a great number of Ariana Grande as well as BTS fans across the globe are hoping for their collaboration in the near future.(Credit= 'ArianaGrande' 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'Entertainment Tonight' YouTube)(SBS Star)