[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Gives Lunar New Year Allowance to His Baby Niece
[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Gives Lunar New Year Allowance to His Baby Niece

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.28 18:00
U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! was spotted giving Lunar New Year allowance to his baby niece Eun-chae and fans cannot get over how cute that looked.

On January 26, U-KNOW Yunho's younger sister shared photos of her daughter spending time with U-KNOW Yunho over the Lunar New Year.U-KNOW YunhoIn the photos, Eun-chae bows to U-KNOW Yunho, who is holding a 50,000 won (approximately 42 dollars) note in his hand.

During Lunar New Year, there is a tradition in Korea where adults give children allowance after they bow to them.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoAfter giving 50,000 won to her, he pats her head while looking at her smile with the note.

He then gets a kiss on the cheek from her in return.

He puts her on his lap and watches her fiddle with the note for a bit as well.U-KNOW YunhoU-KNOW YunhoThese photos showed exactly how much U-KNOW Yunho loved his niece, and this adorable uncle-niece moment made a lot of fans smile.U-KNOW Yunho(Credit= 'jjung_ji_hye_' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
