[SBS Star] TVXQ! U-KNOW Yunho Gives Lunar New Year Allowance to His Baby Niece

U-KNOW Yunho of K-pop boy duo TVXQ! was spotted giving Lunar New Year allowance to his baby niece Eun-chae and fans cannot get over how cute that looked.On January 26, U-KNOW Yunho's younger sister shared photos of her daughter spending time with U-KNOW Yunho over the Lunar New Year.In the photos, Eun-chae bows to U-KNOW Yunho, who is holding a 50,000 won (approximately 42 dollars) note in his hand.During Lunar New Year, there is a tradition in Korea where adults give children allowance after they bow to them.After giving 50,000 won to her, he pats her head while looking at her smile with the note.He then gets a kiss on the cheek from her in return.He puts her on his lap and watches her fiddle with the note for a bit as well.These photos showed exactly how much U-KNOW Yunho loved his niece, and this adorable uncle-niece moment made a lot of fans smile.(Credit= 'jjung_ji_hye_' Instagram)(SBS Star)