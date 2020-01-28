SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Spotted Wearing a Ring on His Left Hand During the Break from Shooting?
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Spotted Wearing a Ring on His Left Hand During the Break from Shooting?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.28 17:09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Spotted Wearing a Ring on His Left Hand During the Break from Shooting?
Actor Hyun Bin was seen with a ring on his left hand on the break from shooting of his drama.

On January 27, one fan of Hyun Bin posted photos of the actor busily filming his current romance drama 'Crash Landing on You', which he stars with actress Son Ye-jin.

According to this fan, Hyun Bin was wearing a ring on his left hand before shooting, but he/she saw him taking it out when shooting began.Hyun BinIn the photo that the fan stated was taken before shooting, Hyun Bin was drinking water out of a bottle with his left hand.

What was noticeable here was indeed a shiny gold ring on his ring finger.

In the photos taken after that though, he no longer had the ring on the same finger.Hyun BinAfter seeing this, a lot of fans started to wonder what the ring was for.

As a lot of couples in Korea wear rings on the ring finger even when they are not married, many are currently speculating that the ring is a 'couple ring'.

They left comments such as, "Well, nothing else can explain it. It has to be a couple ring with his girlfriend!", "Are Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin seriously dating each other? Please say yes!", "Oppa, it's okay to be in a relationship. We'll understand. Just tell us that it's Ye-jin unnie!" and more.Hyun Bin(Credit= Online Community, tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star) 
