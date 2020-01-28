[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest Reason

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ's bodyguard went viral online for the least expected reason.On January 26, ROSÉ and her staff members arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to Paris, France.Of course, the BLACKPINK member made everyone at the airport gush over her impeccable beauty and exceptional taste in fashion.What took the online's attention on this day, however, was not ROSÉ but instead her bodyguard; who escorted her all along.After ROSÉ stopped in front of the gate to pose for some photos, her bodyguard made sure the area is nice and safe and moved backwards.Unfortunately, he tripped over a fixture next to the gate, lost his balance, tumbled to the ground.ROSÉ, who was completely oblivious about what was going on, quickly looked behind her to see what had happened.With a slight smile on her face, ROSÉ turned back towards her fans and reporters after finding out he was all okay.Shortly after the video of this cute incident went viral online, fans commented, "He was there to protect Chaeyoung (ROSÉ's Korean name), but she was the one who was worried about protecting him.", "I'm sorry, but I simply can't stop laughing.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, 'BlackpinkWines2' Twitter)(SBS Star)