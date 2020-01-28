SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest Reason
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest Reason

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.28 17:34 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK ROSEs Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest Reason
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member ROSÉ's bodyguard went viral online for the least expected reason.

On January 26, ROSÉ and her staff members arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to Paris, France.
BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest ReasonOf course, the BLACKPINK member made everyone at the airport gush over her impeccable beauty and exceptional taste in fashion.

What took the online's attention on this day, however, was not ROSÉ but instead her bodyguard; who escorted her all along.
BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest ReasonAfter ROSÉ stopped in front of the gate to pose for some photos, her bodyguard made sure the area is nice and safe and moved backwards.

Unfortunately, he tripped over a fixture next to the gate, lost his balance, tumbled to the ground.
BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest ReasonROSÉ, who was completely oblivious about what was going on, quickly looked behind her to see what had happened.

With a slight smile on her face, ROSÉ turned back towards her fans and reporters after finding out he was all okay. 
BLACKPINK ROSE's Bodyguard Goes Viral Online for the Cutest ReasonShortly after the video of this cute incident went viral online, fans commented, "He was there to protect Chaeyoung (ROSÉ's Korean name), but she was the one who was worried about protecting him.", "I'm sorry, but I simply can't stop laughing.", and more.
 
(Credit= Online Community, 'BlackpinkWines2' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙