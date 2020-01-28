[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Are Awkward with Each Other Now?

Singers Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young stated how they are with each other now after being in this strange relationship some time ago.On January 24 episode of Mnet's music show 'Your Voice 7', Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young were seen reuniting on television for the first time in a long while.During the opening, Kim Jong-kook was asked, "So, how are you and Jin Young at the moment? Are you guys okay?"Kim Jong-kook answered, "We are good. We are totally okay with each other."As he responded with an awkward smile without being able to have eye contact with Hong Jin Young, the host LeeTeuk laughingly commented, "Are you sure? I've never seen you this nervous before."Kim Jong-kook laughed and continued, "Of course, I actually really wanted her to guest on this show. I even asked her if she could feature in our show during the last season."Back in 2018, Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young captured the eye of many people around the world, as it seemed like they were developing feelings towards each other on SBS' popular variety shows 'Running Man' and 'My Little Old Boy'.At that time, they were even awarded 'the Best Couple Award' at 'SBS Entertainment Awards'.(Credit= Mnet Your Voice 7, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)