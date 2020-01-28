SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Are Awkward with Each Other Now?
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Are Awkward with Each Other Now?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.28 15:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Hong Jin Young Are Awkward with Each Other Now?
Singers Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young stated how they are with each other now after being in this strange relationship some time ago.

On January 24 episode of Mnet's music show 'Your Voice 7', Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young were seen reuniting on television for the first time in a long while.Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungDuring the opening, Kim Jong-kook was asked, "So, how are you and Jin Young at the moment? Are you guys okay?"

Kim Jong-kook answered, "We are good. We are totally okay with each other."Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungAs he responded with an awkward smile without being able to have eye contact with Hong Jin Young, the host LeeTeuk laughingly commented, "Are you sure? I've never seen you this nervous before."

Kim Jong-kook laughed and continued, "Of course, I actually really wanted her to guest on this show. I even asked her if she could feature in our show during the last season."Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook and Hong Jin YoungBack in 2018, Kim Jong-kook and Hong Jin Young captured the eye of many people around the world, as it seemed like they were developing feelings towards each other on SBS' popular variety shows 'Running Man' and 'My Little Old Boy'.

At that time, they were even awarded 'the Best Couple Award' at 'SBS Entertainment Awards'.

(Credit= Mnet Your Voice 7, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙