[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS RM Reveals How the Group Deals With Haters

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM revealed how the group has been dealing with the negative responses from haters.On January 26, the seven members of BTS attended the '62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards' as performing artists.During the red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the members of BTS were asked how they handle the negativity.To this, RM said, "If there's light, there's always shadow, right? So I think we can't always concentrate on those bad words."He continued, "If we keep doing that, I would be scared to be standing even on this interview, too. Actually my ears are really itchy, because somebody's hating us right now on Twitter or anywhere."After declaring that haters are inevitable and yet merely the least thing they concern, RM added, "We have our fans, and they purple us. With that, we can get through anything."Meanwhile, BTS mesmerized the entire attendees of this year's 'GRAMMYs' by dominating the stage with American singer Lil Nas X.Check out their jaw-dropping collaboration stage below:(Credit= 'Entertainment Tonight' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)