[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Younger Brother Is Better-looking & More Talented than He Is?

K-pop boy group ASTRO's member Cha Eun-woo got everybody curious about his younger brother by stating that he is better-looking and more talented than he is.On January 24 episode of SBS' television show 'Handsome Tigers', Cha Eun-woo shared what his younger brother is like.While moving in a car with other cast members, Cha Eun-woo was asked whether his younger brother was as handsome as him.Cha Eun-woo laughed and answered, "He's cute. His face is actually smaller than mine, and he is more talented than I am in many ways."Upon hearing his answer, the cast members gasped in surprise and commented, "What? That's just impossible! I mean, your face is already so tiny!"Then, model Moon Su Inn said to Cha Eun-woo, "Your brother is in Shanghai, right? There is a basketball team that is made of Korean people in Shanghai. I heard that he is in that team."Cha Eun-woo continued, "Ah yes, my brother studies in China, but is completing his military service here in Korea at the moment."He went on with a smile, "He asked me whether I could bring K-pop girl groups with me to his military base when I make a visit, but I was like, 'Just do your job well there.'"Previously, it was revealed that Cha Eun-woo has a younger brother who is two years apart.(Credit= SBS Handsome Tigers, 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)