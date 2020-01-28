[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Working on Some New Music?

T.O.P of K-pop boy group BIGBANG has responded to a fan's comment asking if he is working on new music.On January 28, T.O.P took his personal Instagram to share a video of himself dancing to the rhythm with a producer at a music studio.To this, one fan left a comment asking, "Oh you're making music now?"T.O.P replied, "Not for you, just for my ears open," confirming that he is currently working on some new tracks.It has been over two years since he released any music as a solo artist or as a BIGBANG member.Especially for his solo work, it has been over six years since his 2013 release 'DOOM DADA'.Upon seeing the singer's somewhat savage response, fans commented, "Please let us hear it!", "Deep down in your heart you are making it for us.", "Can't wait to see what you have in store.", and more.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)