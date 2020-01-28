SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Shares a Bunch of Adorable Childhood Photos Online
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.28
Everybody is in love with actress Koo Hye Sun's cute childhood photos.

On January 25, Koo Hye Sun uploaded photos from her childhood on Instagram.Koo Hye SunKoo Hye SunThe photos showed Koo Hye Sun from the time when she was a tiny baby to high school student.

In the photos, she had the same big eyes, sharp nose and round facial shape.

She also had the same adorable smile that she has now.Koo Hye SunKoo Hye SunIt looked as if nothing had changed about her; she grew up just as how she looked when she was young.

The possibility of anyone denying her outstanding beauty since the young age seems to be very low.Koo Hye SunUpon seeing these photos, a lot of fans have made similar comments, which include, "Wow, was she ever ugly in her life?", "Hye Sun unnie, you were such a cute child!", "I wish I looked as good in my childhood photos as her!" and so on.Koo Hye Sun(Credit= 'kookoo900' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
