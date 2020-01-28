[SBS Star] EXO CHEN & His Fiancee Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Marriage News

CHEN of K-pop boy group EXO was spotted in public for the first time with his fianceé since their marriage announcement.On January 24, CHEN and his fianceé were spotted at a famous naengmyun (cold noodle) restaurant in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.In the photo shared online, the couple can be seen in their comfortable outfits―with CHEN dressed in a black hat, gray hoodie, and jumper.This was the first time for the singer and his non-celebrity fianceé spotted in public since he personally announced his marriage back on January 13.CHEN made the entire fandom gasp in shock by making a sudden announcement that he plans to tie the knot with his girlfriend, who is currently pregnant.Following the news, some fans of EXO are demanding his departure from the group, while some fans are showering the couple with countless blessings.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)