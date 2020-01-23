SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber Answers a Question, "Is f(x) Over?"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber Answers a Question, "Is f(x) Over?"

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.23 17:58 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber Answers a Question, "Is f(x) Over?"
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Amber gave her candid answer to a question regarding the future of the group.

On January 20 episode of 'Daebak Show' by K-pop artist Eric Nam, one of his closest friends Amber was invited to talk about her life as a famous K-pop star.

During the talk, Eric Nam asked her a question that all f(x) fans around the world have been desperate to know about: what will happen to f(x).

His question was, "Why weren't there more f(x) and why aren't there more f(x)?"AmberAmber thought for a bit, then answered, "Well, even if we were in the same group, manager and company, there were just too many moving parts."

She continued, "For instance, I might want to do it, but someone else might not want to. I'm not saying that was the case, but I'm saying that we all had to be okay with it. There were also so many other people who have to green light a single project."

She added, "I would like to let our fans know that our hearts―me and the bandmates―have always been like, let's do f(x). When we feel like it's the right time, and the business is okay as well, then we'll figure it out."AmberThen, Eric Nam commented, "Yeah, that's a valid point. I also feel like f(x) is a group that every individual member always had something going on for themselves as well. A lot of the groups try to keep them lock down so that everybody just moves as one, but that wasn't the case for f(x)."

Amber nodded and said, "Yeah, that's definitely right as well. We were all so busy, you know."
 

Since 2016, the four members of f(x)―Amber, Victoria, Krystal and Luna have not released any new songs nor perform together.

They all have been focusing on their individual promotions as solo artists, actresses, theater actresses, and more.

(Credit= 'DIVE Studios' YouTube, 'fx.smtown' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙