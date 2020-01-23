[SBS Star] VIDEO: Amber Answers a Question, "Is f(x) Over?"

K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Amber gave her candid answer to a question regarding the future of the group.On January 20 episode of 'Daebak Show' by K-pop artist Eric Nam, one of his closest friends Amber was invited to talk about her life as a famous K-pop star.During the talk, Eric Nam asked her a question that all f(x) fans around the world have been desperate to know about: what will happen to f(x).His question was, "Why weren't there more f(x) and why aren't there more f(x)?"Amber thought for a bit, then answered, "Well, even if we were in the same group, manager and company, there were just too many moving parts."She continued, "For instance, I might want to do it, but someone else might not want to. I'm not saying that was the case, but I'm saying that we all had to be okay with it. There were also so many other people who have to green light a single project."She added, "I would like to let our fans know that our hearts―me and the bandmates―have always been like, let's do f(x). When we feel like it's the right time, and the business is okay as well, then we'll figure it out."Then, Eric Nam commented, "Yeah, that's a valid point. I also feel like f(x) is a group that every individual member always had something going on for themselves as well. A lot of the groups try to keep them lock down so that everybody just moves as one, but that wasn't the case for f(x)."Amber nodded and said, "Yeah, that's definitely right as well. We were all so busy, you know."Since 2016, the four members of f(x)―Amber, Victoria, Krystal and Luna have not released any new songs nor perform together.They all have been focusing on their individual promotions as solo artists, actresses, theater actresses, and more.(Credit= 'DIVE Studios' YouTube, 'fx.smtown' Facebook)(SBS Star)