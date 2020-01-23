[SBS Star] Prosecution Decides to Close BTS JUNGKOOK's Car Accident Case Without Indictment

The prosecution has decided not to indict K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK for involvement in a car accident.On January 23, Seoul Western District Prosecutor's Office stated that the prosecution has brought JUNGKOOK's case to a formal closure.Back in October 2019, JUNGKOOK was involved in a car accident where he hit a taxi in Hannam-dong, Seoul.As a result, JUNGKOOK had been booked without detention for violation of the Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents Act.A source from the Prosecutor's Office explained, "We decided not to indict him after referring to the decision made by the Civic Committee."The Prosecution Civic Committee is set up at each Prosecutor's Office, allowing citizens to deliberate on cases and make judgement with a majority vote.Therefore, although the case was initially forwarded to prosecution with a recommendation of indictment, the case will not undergo legal trials.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)