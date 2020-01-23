[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Shares Why He Has Been BTS V's Fan for So Long

K-pop artist Park Ji Hoon revealed what he loves about K-pop boy group BTS' member V.On January 21 episode of NAVER NOW's audio show 'BROKEN GPS', Park Ji Hoon made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Jay Park said to Park Ji Hoon, "I heard that you have always looked up to BTS ever since when you were little. Is that right?"Park Ji Hoon responded, "Yes, that's right. More specifically, it was V. He really inspired me a lot."Then, Jay Park asked, "Is V the dancer of the group?"Park Ji Hoon answered, "Ah, V is a great dancer. He can pull off all kind of genres very well. He is amazing at expressing his emotions."The K-pop star went on, "He's perfect in every way, actually. He's good at everything; just flawless.", then nodded.Through various past interviews, Park Ji Hoon has shown his love for V.At some point, this managed to reach V, and they revealed to have met up several times after that.(Credit= 'hooniepalette' 'baby_v_v_' 'rightbefore_jh' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)