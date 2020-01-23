[SBS Star] V Cannot Stop Expressing His Love for BTS Members?

K-pop boy group BTS' member V put a smile on his fans' faces with a cute behavior he has shown to his fellow members who are older than him.Recently, an online post titled, 'V who loves his fellow members too much' caught the eyes of many.In the post, there were numerous pictures and clips of V which well-demonstrate how much he loves and cares about his fellow members.V is the fifth oldest one in the group since JIN, SUGA, RM, J-HOPE were all born before 1995―the year he was born―and now his fans are guessing that maybe that could be the reason why he gets extra cute whenever he is around them.When JIN graduated from his university, other members teased him and made fun of him for being old but V scolded them and said, "Don't say that. He has so many years left."Also, V constantly showed his affection for them by hugging them, leaning on their shoulders, and touching their hands.V patted SUGA on his cheeks, held him tight, and even hopped up on a desk to get his attention.V once even confessed that he cried for 10 minutes after getting a message from SUGA which he ended with the three little word he always wanted to hear―"I love you."He also loved receiving a kiss from J-HOPE, and always smiled whenever he was dancing with him.V naturally hid behind RM's back while he was having an interview with the press and just threw himself at him when taking a picture.After seeing this post, his fans commented, "He's like a cute little dog who can't get enough of his friends.", "This is too precious. Can't help but love him.", "They seemed to have a rock solid friendship.", and many more.(Credit= Online Community, 'Veautiful_words' Twitter)(SBS Star)