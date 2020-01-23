[SBS Star] 5 K-Pop Girl Group Members Who Were Born in 1995

There are celebrities who succeeded in getting their name out there at a relatively early age.All of them gained popularity for different reasons but there is one thing that they all have in common―their birth year.Some of them garnered tremendous attention with their phenomenal physique, and others caught the eyes of the public with their jaw-dropping singing skills.The qualities and charms they have are so incredible that the following question might just slip out―"What on earth happened in 1995?"―while watching them.Quite a lot of people say that the idea of entering their mid-20s scares them but it seems like that is not the case for them since they are busy making the most of their youth rather than focusing on the negative side of growing old.Let's take a look at these five celebrities who were born in 1995, and get a glimpse of their irresistible charms!(Credit= 'Official.Apink2011' 'RBW.MAMAMOO' 'BLACKPINKOFFICIAL' 'JYPETWICE' 'OfficialAOA' Facebook)(SBS Star)