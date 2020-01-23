SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Completely Ditch LIA for Snacks?
[SBS Star] The Members of ITZY Completely Ditch LIA for Snacks?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.23
The members of K-pop girl group ITZY―LIA, YUNA, RYUJIN, YEJI and CHAERYEONG were spotted ditching LIA for snacks without any hesitation.

On January 21, the first episode of ITZY's reality show 'Paris et ITZY' was unveiled.

Right after arriving at the lobby of their hotel, YUNA dashed towards a snack vending machine upon seeing it.

ITZY members had to check in, however, so YUNA was soon called to the front desk by other members.ITZYWhile LIA was speaking to the hotel staff, the rest of the members kept looking at the vending machine.

Then, when LIA was asked to fill out a form, it seemed as if they realized that they did not have to stick around anymore.ITZYYEJI said, "I want something from that vending machine to take to our hotel room. Do you think I can take a look at it quickly?"

RYUJIN responded, "Well, it seems like they only need LIA at the moment. Let's just go."

Without even thinking twice, they headed to the vending machine, leaving LIA behind at the front desk.ITZYAs they left, LIA laughed and commented, "They all left me here alone!"   

After YUNA, RYUJIN, YEJI and CHAERYEONG got to the vending machine, they excitedly chose snacks they wanted.

(Credit= 'M2' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
