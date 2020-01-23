SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO KAI & AOA Seol Hyun Get Chosen as 'the Hottest Body' by Fellow K-pop Stars
[SBS Star] EXO KAI & AOA Seol Hyun Get Chosen as 'the Hottest Body' by Fellow K-pop Stars

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.23
Over 100 K-pop stars chose KAI of boy group EXO and Seol Hyun of girl group AOA as the ones who have the hottest bodies.

On January 23, news outlet Ilgan Sports revealed the result of their recent poll online.

Ilgan Sports revealed that 116 K-pop stars had responded to this poll to find out whom they thought had the hottest body out of hundreds of actively-promoting K-pop stars.KAI and Seol HyunKAI topped 'the Hottest Guy' with 35 votes while Seol Hyun took over 'the Hottest Girl' by receiving 14 votes.

After KAI, there was SHOWNU of boy group MONSTA X, who got 19 votes.

As for 'the Hottest Girl', SOOJIN of girl group (G)I-DLE stood right behind Seol Hyun with 12 votes.SHOWNU and SOOJINTake a look at the full result below:

'The Hottest Guy'

1. EXO KAI (35 votes)

2. MONSTA X SHOWNU (19 votes)

3. SEVENTEEN WOOZI (11 votes)

4. ASTRO MOON BIN (9 votes)

5. BTS JUNGKOOK (7 votes)

6. NU'EST BAEKHO (6 votes)

'The Hottest Girl'

1. AOA Seol Hyun (14 votes)

2. (G)I-DLE SOOJIN (12 votes)

3. HyunA (8 votes)

4. SUNMI & Weki Meki Kim Do Yeon (5 votes)

5. ITZY YUNA (4 votes)

6. Red Velvet SEULGI & TWICE MOMO (3 votes)

(Credit= SM Entertainment, FNC Entertainment, Starship Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, Ilgan Sports)

(SBS Star)  
