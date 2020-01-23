SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is Making Hollywood Debut with a Romance Film?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Is Making Hollywood Debut with a Romance Film?
Actor Choi Woo Shik has reportedly been cast in an upcoming Hollywood romance film.

On January 22, it was reported that Choi Woo Shik is set to star in American entertainment company A24's romance film titled 'Past Lives'.Choi Woo Shik'Past Lives' is said to depict an original love story about childhood sweethearts who meet in Korea and live parallel lives until they reunite and see what could have been years later.

Writer-director Celine Song will be directing the film while 'No Country for Old Men' Scott Rudin and 'Lady Bird' Eli Bush will be producing the film.

The production for 'Past Lives' is slated to start in the spring.Choi Woo ShikIn response to this report, however, Choi Woo Shik's management agency Management Soop commented, "It's not for sure yet. We're still considering the offer."Choi Woo ShikMeanwhile, Choi Woo Shik won a SAG Award as part of the Oscar-nominated thriller film 'Parasite' ensemble earlier this week.

(Credit= Management Soop)

(SBS Star) 
