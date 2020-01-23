[SBS Star] IZ*ONE to Resume Its Activities Starting Next Month

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE will be resuming its activities soon.On January 23, Mnet released an official statement regarding IZ*ONE's future plans.According to the official statement, all members of IZ*ONE have agreed to resume their activities as a group, and that the official schedule will be resumed in February.Mnet's full statement reads as follows:Hello, this is an announcement from Mnet.First, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans who have waited and showed attention toward IZ*ONE's potential return to promotions.Respecting the opinions of the members and fans who are hoping for IZ*ONE resuming group promotions, Mnet and the agencies of IZ*ONE members have decided to respect them and resume their activities.IZ*ONE will begin their group activities in February, and details including the exact timeline will be notified soon.We hope you to warmly cheer on IZ*ONE members so that they can make valuable memories with their fans once again; after suffering extensive emotional pain without committing any faults of their own.As the artists who debuted, the trainees, and the agencies are not responsible for this recent incident, we hope they will be embraced and no longer be hurt. Thank you.Meanwhile, IZ*ONE was formed through Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48', but halted all activities after it was confirmed that the votes during the show were rigged in the first place.(Credit= Off The Record Entertainment)(SBS Star)