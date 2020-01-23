[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly Set to Perform at '2020 GRAMMYs'

It has been reported that K-pop boy group BTS will be performing at this year's 'GRAMMY Awards' (2020 GRAMMYs) with 'Old Town Road' singer Lil Nas X.On January 22, American entertainment media outlet Variety reported their recent interview with Lil Nas X.The American singer released several versions of his mega-hit song 'Old Town Road', including one that features BTS' leader RM.The report stated, "Sources reveal that he (Lil Nas X) will be joined on stage by Diplo, BTS, Young Thug, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and the OG Nas."Despite not appearing in any verticals as a nominee this year, many fans are expressing their excitement to see the group joining the prestigious event as a performing artist group.BTS previously joined the awards ceremony last year as an award presenter, when they handed American singer-songwriter H.E.R. the Best R&B Album award.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to perform its new song 'Black Swan' for the first time on CBS' popular late-night television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on January 28 (local time).(Credit= 'lilnasx' Instagram, GettyImagesKorea)(SBS Star)