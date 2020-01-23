[SBS Star] Ok Taec Yeon Shares that So Jisub Always Gives Him Acting Advice

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor Ok Taec Yeon shared how much actor So Jisub tries to help him with his acting.In the afternoon of January 22, Ok Taec Yeon attended a press conference for his upcoming drama 'The Game Towards Zero' that took place at MBC Hall in Sangam-dong, Seoul.During the press conference, Ok Taec Yeon mentioned moving his management agency to 51K from JYP Entertainment.Ok Taec Yeon said, "After moving to 51K, I was able to have deeper conversations about acting and get useful feedback on it. It's really great. I'm very thankful for that."Then, Ok Taec Yeon talked about his current labelmate So Jisub.Ok Taec Yeon commented, "So Jisub gives me incredible acting advice all the time. Just the other day, he asked me, 'How hard do you want me to criticize your acting this time?' He told me that he would give me a feedback after watching the first episode of this drama."He laughed and continued, "I don't think he'll go too hard on me to be honest, but yeah, if he sends me a message sharing his thoughts on my acting, then I'm probably going to reply to him with a long message."The first episode of 'The Game Towards Zero' was aired at 8:55PM KST on January 22.(Credit= SBS funE, MBC The Game Towards Zero)(SBS Star)