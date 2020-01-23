[SBS Star] Lee Dong Wook Revealed to Carry Siberian Genes in His DNA

Korean actor Lee Dong Wook has newly been revealed to have Siberian genes in his DNA.On January 22 episode of his talk show 'Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk', forensics professor Yoo Sung-ho joined as a guest.During the show, the professor revealed that Lee Dong Wook has rare Siberian genes in his DNA.Furthermore, it has been revealed that less than 1% of Koreans carry this gene in their DNA.Hearing him, Lee Dong Wook gasped in shock and asked whether he is actually a Siberian, not Korean.Professor Yoo smiled and replied, "No, you're Korean. However, it's extremely rare. Only 1% of Koreans have this."The show's co-host comedienne Jang Do-yeon chimed in and jokingly added, "Now that's the reason why you have such pale skin!"(Credit= SBS Because Lee Dong Wook Wants to Talk)(SBS Star)