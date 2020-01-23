SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Instagram Awards BLACKPINK LISA 'the Most Beloved Person of 2019'
[SBS Star] Instagram Awards BLACKPINK LISA 'the Most Beloved Person of 2019'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.23 10:23
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Instagram Awards BLACKPINK LISA the Most Beloved Person of 2019
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member LISA was chosen as 'the Most Beloved Person of 2019' by Instagram Korea.

On January 21, Instagram Korea announced that LISA was the most beloved person on Instagram in 2019.

According to Instagram Korea, the calculation was made based on a number of views, likes and comments.InstagramAfter the announcement, LISA commented, "I feel honored to be chosen as the most beloved person on Instagram. Thank you so much."

She continued, "I'll always give back the love and support I have received, and become the kind of artist who often connects not only with Korean fans, but also with non-Korean fans through Instagram."LISAOn this day, Instagram Korea also revealed that one of posts by ROSÉ―another BLACKPINK's member was selected as 'the Most Engaged Video Post in 2019'.

The post was a video of ROSÉ and JENNIE of BLACKPINK having a blast among the crowd of audience at '2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' after performing at the festival.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

what went down before the show @c.syresmith

ROSÉ(@roses_are_rosie)님의 공유 게시물님,


When told ROSÉ that she won 'the Most Engaged Post in 2019', she responded, "I was just having fun with JENNIE and decided to film the moment. I'm glad to hear that so many fans enjoyed watching it."

She went on, "I'll try to make my Instagram to a place where anyone can visit anytime they want and heal their hearts while scrolling through the posts. I'll keep filling it up with posts that will make everyone happy."ROSE(Credit= 'lalalalisa_m' 'roses_are_rosie' 'instagram' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
