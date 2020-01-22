SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] RO WOON Shares How His Relationship with SF9 Members Changed over Time
[SBS Star] RO WOON Shares How His Relationship with SF9 Members Changed over Time

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.22 17:55 Updated 2020.01.22 17:57 View Count
K-pop boy group SF9's member RO WOON expressed his love for his fellow members during his recent interview.

On January 22, fashion magazine DAZED released their recent interview with RO WOON online.RO WOONDuring the interview, RO WOON shared what his life is like as an actor and member of SF9.

RO WOON said, "I've been focusing quite hard on acting lately. That made me throw myself this question, 'When are you the happiest as Lee Seok-woo (RO WOON's real name), not as RO WOON?'"

He continued, "I had to spend a lot of time talking to myself to find out the things that I like doing besides acting."RO WOONRO WOON went on, "The members of SF9 and I have now spent a very long time together. It's been years, you know. As the time passed, we fought, talked, cried and laughed more with each other."

He added, "We occasionally felt awkward with one another in the past, but that is not the case anymore; we feel closer than ever. When I'm not with them, I miss them. I feel like I've made some great lifelong friends."RO WOONRecently, RO WOON led MBC's romance drama 'Extraordinary You' and also made returned to the K-pop scene with the title track 'Good Guy' as SF9.

(Credit= DAZED KOREA, 'SF9official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
