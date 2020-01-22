SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Halsey Shares Why She Wanted to Collaborate with BTS SUGA
Lee Narin

American singer Halsey revealed reasons why she decided to work with K-pop boy group BTS' member SUGA.

On January 20, Halsey's interview with New Zealand radio DJ Zane Lowe was unveiled online.

During the interview, Zane Lowe mentioned Halsey and SUGA's collaborative track 'SUGA's Interlude' in her latest album 'Manic'.

Halsey said, "Ah yes, I met the members of BTS a few times here and there just to get to know them on a personal level. We weren't even talking about doing a collaboration at those times, but I think we always knew that we wanted to do one in the future. Then, the guys asked me to feature in 'Boy With Luv'. That was incredible, because I think it was the last song that anyone would have expected us to do, seeing as BTS has some really dark stuff in their catalog and so do I."HalseyHalseyShe continued, "After getting to know them on an individual level, I started delving into their solo songs. Then, I got to listen to SUGA's solo project 'AGUST D'. I looked up at the translation for the lyrics, and I was blown away. I was like, 'This stuff is so introspective. The content is about mental health and inner turmoil. He's a really quiet guy in real life, you know. I was moved."

She went on, "RM and I are really good friends, and there are other members whose singing voices are similar to mine and stuff. So, SUGA probably was the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with. But I felt the most connected to SUGA's lyrical approach and I knew that I had to have him be part of this record. I felt like he would be the one who'll get what it feels like to be manic and introspective."
 

Halsey's 16-track album 'Manic' that includes 'SUGA's Interlude' was released on January 17.

(Credit= 'Halsey' YouTube, 'iamhalsey' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
