[SBS Star] Eun Jong-geon Thanks Jung Hae In for Treating Him like a Star Despite Not Being Famous

Actor Eun Jong-geon thanked actor Jung Hae In for always treating him like a star even though he is not well-known.On January 21 episode of KBS' television show 'Jung Hae In's Following the Walk' (literal title), Eun Jong-geon, Jung Hae In and actor Yim Hyun-soo were seen having a conversation at a restaurant.During the talk, Eun Jong-geon said, "I really enjoyed traveling New York City with you, Hae In. I had a blast. Out of all places that we went to, I liked the musical restaurant the most. I loved that place."When asked why, Eun Jong-geon started tearing up, then explained, "As you know, I've dreamed of performing like those people at the restaurant. I wanted to become amazing actors like them, but I couldn't."He continued, "I knew that I wasn't the best actor out there, so I tried not to think about it too much and act as if I was okay with that."Eun Jong-geon went on, "When I was watching the musical at the restaurant, I thought to myself, 'It would be nice if I could perform on stage like them.' As I was thinking that, my eyes met Hae In's eyes. He looked at me and asked, 'This musical so good. Don't you think, hyung?'"He added, "At that time, he made me feel like I was performing on that stage. Hae In always looked at me and treated me like I was a star like himself. He treated me like how he treated everyone else; he never once looked down on me. I just feel grateful for that."Eun Jong-geon and Jung Hae In met while shooting a movie 'The Age of Blood' where Eum Jong-geon was an extra and Jung Hae In played a leading role.Although Eun Jong-geon was an extra, it seemed like Jung Hae In has respected him as a person as well as an actor from the start even until this very moment.(Credit= KBS Jung Hae In's Following the Walk)(SBS Star)