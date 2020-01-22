SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Two More Members of BTS to Become Official Members of Korean Music Copyright Association
[SBS Star] Two More Members of BTS to Become Official Members of Korean Music Copyright Association

Published 2020.01.22
Following SUGA, RM and J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS have become the new official members of the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

On January 22, KOMCA revealed their new official members for 2020.
Two More Members of BTS Become Official Members of the Korean Music Copyright AssociationTwo More Members of BTS Become Official Members of the Korean Music Copyright AssociationThis year, RM and J-HOPE's names (Kim Namjoon and Jung Hoseok) were listed among the 25 songwriters.

BTS now has three official members of KOMCA within the group, including SUGA who was recognized as an official member in 2018.
Two More Members of BTS Become Official Members of the Korean Music Copyright AssociationKOMCA selects a total of 25 individuals as official members each year based on criteria―registered as junior members for at least three years, earned a certain amount from royalties from songs each year, and approved and selected by the board of directors. 

In regard to RM and J-HOPE joining as official members, a representative from KOMCA explained, "They have joined as the official members for their worldwide popularity of their songs, 'Boy With Luv', 'HOME', 'Blood, Sweat and Tears', and more."
Two More Members of BTS Become Official Members of the Korean Music Copyright AssociationMeanwhile, BTS is currently busy preparing its comeback with a new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7'.

The group is also gearing up for its brand-new world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' in April 2020.

(Credit= KOMCA/Yonhap News Agency, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
