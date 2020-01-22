SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin & Shin Mina Are Very Likely to Get Married This or Next Year?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.22
One fortune-teller shared that actor Kim Woo Bin and actress Shin Mina are very likely to get married either this or next year.

On one recent episode of XtvN's television show 'Free 19', one fortune-teller shared her thoughts on the 5-year Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina couple.Kim Woo Bin and Shin MinaShe said, "Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina are like a match made in heaven. Their matching points are 70, which is a lot higher than the average."

She continued, "Once they become together, it would be hard for them to break up. They are a great match with each other."XtvN Free 19Then, the fortune-teller revealed that she thinks Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina will get married soon.

She said, "I get the strong feeling that Shin Mina will have kid(s) this or next year. This means, she will probably get married this year."

She went on, "As for Kim Woo Bin, it's pretty similar. He will either get married this or next year with his other half."XtvN Free 19Kim Woo Bin and Shin Mina first met while filming a commercial together in February 2015.

They then soon developed feelings for each other and started dating that year.

(Credit= XtvN Free 19, GIORDANO)

(SBS Star)  
