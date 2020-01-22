[SBS Star] BTS V & Choi Woo Shik's Meetup in LA Brings Smile to Fans

On January 22, Choi Woo Shik took his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with V in Los Angeles, the United States.
Along with the photo, Choi Woo Shik hilariously added a caption, "Give my sunglasses back. It's too bright."
Both Choi Woo Shik and V were in Los Angeles for their different schedule.
Choi Woo Shik attended 'Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards' with his fellow cast members of the film 'Parasite', and won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.
Following the historic announcement, V also took BTS' Twitter to share two videos of him and Choi Woo Shik.
Along with the videos, V wrote, "Congratulations, Woo Shik on the SAG Award," and "It's hard to believe that this person is the person at the awards ceremony."
믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020
As you all know, V and Choi Woo Shik are members of 'Wooga Friends', which also includes actor Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.
(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)
