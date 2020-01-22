SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS V & Choi Woo Shik's Meetup in LA Brings Smile to Fans
K-pop boy group BTS' member V and his celebrity best friend actor Choi Woo Shik enjoyed their free time in sunny Los Angeles. 

On January 22, Choi Woo Shik took his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with V in Los Angeles, the United States.
V, Choi Woo ShikAlong with the photo, Choi Woo Shik hilariously added a caption, "Give my sunglasses back. It's too bright."

Both Choi Woo Shik and V were in Los Angeles for their different schedule.
Choi Woo ShikChoi Woo Shik attended 'Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards' with his fellow cast members of the film 'Parasite', and won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Following the historic announcement, V also took BTS' Twitter to share two videos of him and Choi Woo Shik.
V, Choi Woo ShikAlong with the videos, V wrote, "Congratulations, Woo Shik on the SAG Award," and "It's hard to believe that this person is the person at the awards ceremony."
 
As you all know, V and Choi Woo Shik are members of 'Wooga Friends', which also includes actor Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.
Park Seo Jun, V, Peakboy, Choi Woo Shik(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
