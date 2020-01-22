[SBS Star] BTS V & Choi Woo Shik's Meetup in LA Brings Smile to Fans

믿어지지가 않네요 이분이 그 시상식에서 그분이라는게 pic.twitter.com/FQmgpjQ1gT — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 20, 2020

K-pop boy group BTS' member V and his celebrity best friend actor Choi Woo Shik enjoyed their free time in sunny Los Angeles.On January 22, Choi Woo Shik took his personal Instagram to share a photo of himself posing with V in Los Angeles, the United States.Along with the photo, Choi Woo Shik hilariously added a caption, "Give my sunglasses back. It's too bright."Both Choi Woo Shik and V were in Los Angeles for their different schedule.Choi Woo Shik attended 'Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards' with his fellow cast members of the film 'Parasite', and won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.Following the historic announcement, V also took BTS' Twitter to share two videos of him and Choi Woo Shik.Along with the videos, V wrote, "Congratulations, Woo Shik on the SAG Award," and "It's hard to believe that this person is the person at the awards ceremony."As you all know, V and Choi Woo Shik are members of 'Wooga Friends', which also includes actor Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)