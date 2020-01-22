[SBS Star] LeeTeuk Releases His Very Own Cookbook

K-pop boy group Super Junior's leader LeeTeuk has released a cookbook this month.On January 22, LeeTeuk took his Instagram to share exciting news.He said, "My cookbook 'LeeTeuk's Special Meal' (literal translation) is finally out! I feel like it's been delayed for too long, but here it is!"His cookbook contains recipes for different types of simple and easy home food, that are especially suitable for singles living alone.LeeTeuk is single himself who actually enjoys cooking and often makes food at home.LeeTeuk also has been hosting EBS' cooking show 'The Best Way to Cook' (literal translation) for about three years.In the cookbook, he has put together his own know-hows alongside secrets that he has learned while hosting 'The Best Way to Cook'.Meanwhile, 'LeeTeuk's Special Meal' was released on January 10.(Credit= 'xxteukxx' Instagram, andbooks)(SBS Star)