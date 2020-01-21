[SBS Star] Apink BOMI Gifts Her Fellow Members a Handmade Scarf

K-pop girl group Apink's member BOMI made her fellow members' day special by giving a handmade scarf to them.On January 20, the members of Apink busily updated their Instagram after receiving a one-and-only gift from BOMI.The special gift was a little winter scarf that BOMI had made for them.The photos showed all Apink members―BOMI, CHORONG, EUNJI, NAEUN, NAMJOO and HAYOUNG each wearing a different colored scarf.They took a lot of photos of the scarf as well as them with the scarf as if telling BOMI how much they are in love with it.In their posts, they all thanked BOMI and wrote, "This is adorable. I love it so much. Thank you, BOMI!"They seemed truly happy to be receiving such a meaningful gift from BOMI that will make their winter warmer.(Credit= 'artist_eunji' 'mulgokizary' 'marcellasne_' '_ohhayoung_' Instagram)(SBS Star)