[SBS Star] BTS JIN Is Too Kind that Lee Yi Kyung Cannot Invite Him to His Film Premieres?

Actor Lee Yi Kyung shared why he cannot invite K-pop boy group BTS' member JIN to his movie premieres.On January 20, Lee Yi Kyung's recent interview with news outlet Hankook Ilbo was released online.During the interview, Lee Yi Kyung was asked, "Do you invite BTS JIN to your movie premieres?"Surprisingly, Lee Yi Kyung said that he does not invite JIN to such events despite them being very close.When asked why, Lee Yi Kyung explained, "As far as I know, BTS' schedule is filled up even until next year. They're seriously super busy."He continued, "JIN is too kind, like way too kind. If I invite him, he might come just because he feels bad about saying no to me."He went on, "I know that JIN doesn't get much time off, and I'm sure he would want to take some rest when he has that time. I don't want him to feel pressure to come to my movie premieres. That's why I have never sent him an invitation before."(Credit= 'luvlk89' Instagram, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)