[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Did Not Wear Any Makeup While Filming North Korea Scenes of Her Drama?

Actress Son Ye-jin's makeup artist revealed that the actress actually wore zero makeup while filming North Korea scenes of her recent drama.Recently, Son Ye-jin's makeup artist and hair stylist sat down for a video interview with fashion magazine Allure Korea.During the interview, they talked about Son Ye-jin's makeup and hairstyle in tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You'.The makeup artist made everyone gasps in surprise by revealing the fact that Son Ye-jin decided not to wear makeup to better portray her character.She said, "Son Ye-jin is an actress known for her natural beauty. She wore zero makeup because she thought her role in the drama couldn't wear makeup at the time when she made a crash landing in North Korea."She continued, "She did not even use an eyelash curler or mascara for her scenes in North Korea. She didn't wear tinted makeup."The makeup artist explained that she applied a colored lip balm on Son Ye-jin's lips first, but decided to change them to a colorless lip balm.Son Ye-jin is currently taking a role of 'Yoon Se-ri', a South Korean heiress who unexpectedly made a crash landing in North Korea while paragliding.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, 'Allure Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)