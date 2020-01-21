SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Did Not Wear Any Makeup While Filming North Korea Scenes of Her Drama?
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Did Not Wear Any Makeup While Filming North Korea Scenes of Her Drama?

Published 2020.01.21
Actress Son Ye-jin's makeup artist revealed that the actress actually wore zero makeup while filming North Korea scenes of her recent drama.

Recently, Son Ye-jin's makeup artist and hair stylist sat down for a video interview with fashion magazine Allure Korea.
Son Ye-jinDuring the interview, they talked about Son Ye-jin's makeup and hairstyle in tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

The makeup artist made everyone gasps in surprise by revealing the fact that Son Ye-jin decided not to wear makeup to better portray her character.
Son Ye-jinShe said, "Son Ye-jin is an actress known for her natural beauty. She wore zero makeup because she thought her role in the drama couldn't wear makeup at the time when she made a crash landing in North Korea."

She continued, "She did not even use an eyelash curler or mascara for her scenes in North Korea. She didn't wear tinted makeup."
Son Ye-jinThe makeup artist explained that she applied a colored lip balm on Son Ye-jin's lips first, but decided to change them to a colorless lip balm.

Son Ye-jin is currently taking a role of 'Yoon Se-ri', a South Korean heiress who unexpectedly made a crash landing in North Korea while paragliding.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, 'Allure Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
