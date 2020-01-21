SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom Rents a Whole Restaurant & Buys a Meal for All Her Fans
Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.21 16:15 View Count
K-pop artist Park Bom's fans were treated to a special meal last weekend.

In the afternoon of January 18, a recording for Park Bom's special performance at MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core' took place at MBC Studio in Sangam-dong, Seoul.Park BomAt the end of the recording, Park Bom made a surprise announcement to fans.

She said, "Are you hungry? Make sure you all go to this restaurant after the recording. I've rented the whole restaurant for you to enjoy your meal. I'm also paying for everything. Follow my staff, okay? They will lead you!"
 
So, Park Bom's fans who were at 'Music Core' headed to this restaurant that sold different types of dumpling soup.

There, fans were given their signature dumpling soup each, but were told that they could order more and other dishes if they wanted to.

While they were eating, Park Bom visited the restaurant in comfortable clothes.

After saying hi to fans, she went around the tables and talked to all of them.
 
Fans were so touched that Park Bom had gone this far to take care of her fans, and have been showering her with thank you messages online afterwards.

(Credit= 'SecretGarden2BW' 'kimggaeru' 'theBOM324' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
