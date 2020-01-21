[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bom Rents a Whole Restaurant & Buys a Meal for All Her Fans

Our angel Bommie is here in the resto!!!!Thank you for the treat! @haroobomkum !and for reserving this whole resto for us!!!!! pic.twitter.com/faA4WY4avf — ������������������������������ (@SecretGarden2BW) January 18, 2020

Bom also ate together with fans in the resto that she reserved for us.����Where can we find an idol like her...?��We are more than happy seeing you & attending your events and cheering for you, but you keep us giving more.������We love you,we'll always be here for u. #Bom #박봄 pic.twitter.com/lMnCMqn44G — ������������������������������ (@SecretGarden2BW) January 18, 2020

K-pop artist Park Bom's fans were treated to a special meal last weekend.In the afternoon of January 18, a recording for Park Bom's special performance at MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core' took place at MBC Studio in Sangam-dong, Seoul.At the end of the recording, Park Bom made a surprise announcement to fans.She said, "Are you hungry? Make sure you all go to this restaurant after the recording. I've rented the whole restaurant for you to enjoy your meal. I'm also paying for everything. Follow my staff, okay? They will lead you!"So, Park Bom's fans who were at 'Music Core' headed to this restaurant that sold different types of dumpling soup.There, fans were given their signature dumpling soup each, but were told that they could order more and other dishes if they wanted to.While they were eating, Park Bom visited the restaurant in comfortable clothes.After saying hi to fans, she went around the tables and talked to all of them.Fans were so touched that Park Bom had gone this far to take care of her fans, and have been showering her with thank you messages online afterwards.(Credit= 'SecretGarden2BW' 'kimggaeru' 'theBOM324' Twitter)(SBS Star)