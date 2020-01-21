[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Thinks He Is Not Good-looking nor Tall?

Actor Kang Ha Neul shared that he does not think he is good-looking nor tall.Recently, one past press interview of Kang Ha Neul caught the attention of many as it highlights his well-known modest personality.During this interview, Kang Ha Neul answered a question, "What kind of actor do you consider yourself as?"Kang Ha Neul thought for a while, then responded, "Well, I'm not very good-looking nor very tall."He continued, "I want people to think me as just an ordinary actor, but who always works hard."Many were surprised to hear his answer, as Kang Ha Neul is known for his handsomeness, tall 181cm (5.9ft) figure and great acting skills.They left comments such as, "The way he talks is just... Wow.", "You don't have to be so modest, oppa, because you really are a flawless person.", "This is why I can't stop loving this guy." and so on.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)