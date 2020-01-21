SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Many Fans Express Disappointment on TXT's Official Light Stick Design
[SBS Star] Many Fans Express Disappointment on TXT's Official Light Stick Design

Published 2020.01.21
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Many Fans Express Disappointment on TXTs Official Light Stick Design
It seems like the design of K-pop boy group TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)'s official light stick did not get the approval from the fandom as a whole.

On January 20, TXT's management agency Big Hit Entertainment finally unveiled the official light stick for TXT and its fans, MOA.
TXTTXT official light stick
Shortly after the official announcement, however, some fans expressed their disappointment on the design and price of the light stick.

TXT's light stick costs 35,000 won (approximately 30 dollars) per piece, excluding the shipping fee.
TXTTXT official light stickSome MOAs have also pointed out that the design of the light stick is too childish and lame.

The handle of the light stick features TXT's symbols from its debut album 'The Dream Chapter: STAR', while the head of the light stick also shows the group's '+ x +' logo.
TXT official light stick
The light stick also has four new functions including 'Together Mode', 'Discover MOA', 'Telescopic Grip', and 'Central Control', and it comes with a strap, a dust bag, a guarantee card, and photo cards of TXT members.
TXT official light stick
(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
