[SBS Star] TWICE MOMO's Lip Balm Found at Super Junior HeeChul's Place?

Many are speculating that K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO's lip balm was seen at boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul's place.Not too long ago, MOMO and HeeChul confirmed that they are in a relationship.Following their dating news, one of the episodes of Channel A's television show 'My Style Sunday' (literal translation) from last year started gaining attention online.In this episode, the show's cast members visited and looked around HeeChul's place.While looking around, eagled-eye Han Hye Jin spotted a lip balm on the shelf of HeeChul's bathroom.Han Hye Jin commented, "What is that? Isn't that a lip balm for girls?"At that time, HeeChul responded, "Ah... My fan gave that to me as a gift."Then recently, fans discovered one past video of MOMO showing everyone the exact same lip balm during a live broadcast.She said, "Here is a lip balm that I use very often. I take this around with me everywhere."After this discovery, a lot of people began to think that the lip balm found at HeeChul's place might actually be MOMO's.They said, "I feel like MOMO forgot to take the lip balm back with her from HeeChul's place.", "We might be wrong, but it kind of seems like it's MOMO's.", "Or...! It could be that they are using a matching lip balm!" and so on.(Credit= Channel A My Style Sunday, 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)