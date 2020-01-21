SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG TAEYANG Gives Pies & Candies to Fans in Milan
Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.21
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's fans in Milan, Italy recently got super lucky.

Recently, TAEYANG visited Milan to attend a fashion event.

After the event, fans stuck around the venue in case they could possibly see TAEYANG.

As they had highly hoped, they managed to see TAEYANG as he was leaving.

He came out of the venue, smiling and waving to fans around.TAEYANGBut waving to them was not the only thing he did; he gave them a surprise gift as well.

TAEYANG suddenly took a paper bag out of his jacket, and started taking something out of it.

It turned out there were pies and candies in the bag.
 
Then, TAEYANG went around and gave them to fans and even gave fans a hug.

Later on, those fans in Milan shared how lucky they felt to have built a special memory with TAEYANG on their social media.
 
(Credit= 'deuxddalgi' 'Katdicemiauu' 'davide_serini' Twitter, 'wkorea' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
