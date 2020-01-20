[SBS Star] BTS RM Tells Why Many of His Non-celebrity Friends Do Not Contact Him First Anymore

K-pop boy group BTS' leader RM shared why many of his non-celebrity friends do not contact him first these days.Recently, RM's one past live broadcast gained attention online.During this live broadcast, RM mentioned his friendship with non-celebrity friends.RM said, "Not too long ago, I was able to reach some non-celebrity friends who I hadn't kept in touch with for quite a long time."He continued, "When I contacted them, I was like, 'Hey, why didn't you contact me for so long? You should have!'"He went on, "Then, a lot of them explained that it was because they didn't want to be seen as someone who contacted me just because I became famous. They didn't want me to think that they were pretending to be close with me for some sort of gain or something."After this live broadcast went around, K-pop fans responded, "This is kind of heartbreaking. If you approach him with a truthful heart, I'm sure RM would know that!", "It seems like RM's friends are very good people.", "I hope they no longer think like that." and more.Meanwhile, BTS is set to make the group's much-anticipated comeback with 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' on February 21.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)