[SBS Star] Pre-debut Photos of (G)I-DLE SOOJIN Make Her Fans Go "Aww!"

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member SOOJIN's adorable pre-debut photos went viral online.Recently, new pre-debut photos of SOOJIN were shared on various online K-pop communities.One photo was of SOOJIN when she was a little baby, and the other one was of teenager SOOJIN posing next to her friends for a graduation photo.Known for her charismatic and sexy aura on stage, fans loved how baby SOOJIN had the same facial expression as present-day SOOJIN.In the other photo, which was presumably from her high school days, SOOJIN shows more pure and innocent vibes with straight long hair and cute V signs.Fans commented, "Baby SOOJIN looks exactly the same.", "Look at the baby's facial expression though! So sassy.", "Born to be the next K-pop star.", and more.(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)