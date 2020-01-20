SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Pre-debut Photos of (G)I-DLE SOOJIN Make Her Fans Go "Aww!"
Published 2020.01.20 17:45 Updated 2020.01.20 17:48
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's member SOOJIN's adorable pre-debut photos went viral online. 

Recently, new pre-debut photos of SOOJIN were shared on various online K-pop communities. 
SOOJINOne photo was of SOOJIN when she was a little baby, and the other one was of teenager SOOJIN posing next to her friends for a graduation photo.

Known for her charismatic and sexy aura on stage, fans loved how baby SOOJIN had the same facial expression as present-day SOOJIN.
SOOJINIn the other photo, which was presumably from her high school days, SOOJIN shows more pure and innocent vibes with straight long hair and cute V signs.
SOOJINSOOJINFans commented, "Baby SOOJIN looks exactly the same.", "Look at the baby's facial expression though! So sassy.", "Born to be the next K-pop star.", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, CUBE Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
