[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares How Hard Life Has Been for Her Through a Handwritten Letter
[SBS Star] Taeyeon Shares How Hard Life Has Been for Her Through a Handwritten Letter

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.20 17:24 View Count
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation's member Taeyeon wrote about the difficult days she had in a handwritten letter to fans.

From January 17 until 19, Taeyeon's solo concert 'The UNSEEN' took place at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.

At the end of these concerts, Taeyeon's handwritten letter was put up on the large screen next to the stage, and many fans shed tears while reading it.TaeyeonIn the letter, Taeyeon wrote, "It was getting harder for me to sleep well and the only thing came out of my mouth was a sigh. My body and mind felt so worn out that I was talking talk less and less."

She continued, "Then, I started to worry. I was worried that I would want to sing less as well. I was like, 'What if I lose all my energy and passion to even sing?', because life was too tough for me that I just wanted to sit somewhere and cry."TaeyeonThe K-pop star went on, "It's true that I'm all exhausted, but I began singing and dancing again. With the help of this concert, I was able to get back up."

She added, "I feel grateful that I was here with you today. My lovely fans, friends, family, staff... You honestly helped me so much in every way. I really wanted to sing for you, and also for me today. Thank you for staying until the end."TaeyeonLast year, Taeyeon revealed that she is suffering from depression and has been taking medication for it.

(Credit= Online Community, 'girlsgeneration' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
