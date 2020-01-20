SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Makes a Surprise Cameo Appearance in 'Crash Landing on You'
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Makes a Surprise Cameo Appearance in 'Crash Landing on You'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun played his old character while making a cameo appearance on actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's ongoing drama.

On January 19 episode of tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You', Kim Soo Hyun made a surprise appearance as his past character 'Won Ryu-hwan' from the 2013 film 'Secretly, Greatly'.

In the film, Won Ryu-hwan was a North Korea spy who was deployed to South Korea and live a double life as 'Bang Dong-gu'.
Crash Landing on YouIn 'Crash Landing on You', Won Ryu-hwan welcomed five North Korean agents and gave advice to them, saying, "This is also just a place where people live. Don't be scared."
Crash Landing on YouCrash Landing on YouThe production team of the drama expressed their thanks to Kim Soo Hyun for professionally filming his part in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Kim Soo Hyun has a long-lasting connection with the drama's screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who he previously worked together for 'My Love from the Star' (2013) and 'Producer' (2015).

