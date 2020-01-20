[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Makes a Surprise Cameo Appearance in 'Crash Landing on You'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun played his old character while making a cameo appearance on actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's ongoing drama.On January 19 episode of tvN's drama 'Crash Landing on You', Kim Soo Hyun made a surprise appearance as his past character 'Won Ryu-hwan' from the 2013 film 'Secretly, Greatly'.In the film, Won Ryu-hwan was a North Korea spy who was deployed to South Korea and live a double life as 'Bang Dong-gu'.In 'Crash Landing on You', Won Ryu-hwan welcomed five North Korean agents and gave advice to them, saying, "This is also just a place where people live. Don't be scared."The production team of the drama expressed their thanks to Kim Soo Hyun for professionally filming his part in a warm and friendly atmosphere.Kim Soo Hyun has a long-lasting connection with the drama's screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who he previously worked together for 'My Love from the Star' (2013) and 'Producer' (2015).(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)