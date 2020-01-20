[SBS Star] Bae Jung Nam Tells Why He Once Thought HeeChul Actually Fancied Him

Actor Bae Jung Nam shared that he thought K-pop boy group Super Junior's member HeeChul actually fancied him in the past.On January 18 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', Bae Jung Nam told one story that made everyone laugh.During the talk, Bae Jung Nam said, "I misunderstood HeeChul for some time before. It was because of something that he did to me every time we met."He went on, "HeeChul and I used to film this show together. After wrapping up the shooting, HeeChul would always kiss me on the cheek. We weren't even close at that time."He added, "No guys do that to each other, you know. So, I began to think that he actually fancied me."As soon as HeeChul heard this, he commented, "What? When did I seriously do that to you?", then awkwardly laughed while sweating a little.In response to his remark, Bae Jung Nam said, "Oh, I remember exactly. You kissed me on the cheek twice!"He continued, "But after I saw his recent report, I realized that wasn't the case and it was just all in my head. You are happy with her, right?"Bae Jung Nam was referring to a report that broke recently saying that HeeChul and K-pop girl group TWICE's member MOMO were in a relationship.Following the report, their management agencies confirmed that the two stars were dating each other.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, 'jungnam_bae' Instagram)(SBS Star)