[SBS Star] Sulli's Brother Claims Their Father Is After Her Wealth
[SBS Star] Sulli's Brother Claims Their Father Is After Her Wealth

Published 2020.01.20
Late singer/actress Sulli's older brother expressed anger about their father's alleged interest in Sulli's wealth and other assets.

On January 19, Sulli's older brother Choi took his Instagram to share a never-before-revealed story about the family―according to him, their father has been preying on Sulli's remaining wealth.
SulliHe wrote, "I want to carry the sadness of my sister on my own, but how can someone who is our father talk about money-related issues to others when he has not even been to her grave yet. If we are strangers, let's just live like strangers."
SulliChoi also shared a screenshot of messages allegedly sent by their father to him, stating that he went to Sulli's grave twice.

To his father's message, Choi replied, "This is not even funny. How can you even try to cope with someone else's photo? Stop lying. [...] Stop saying thing solely from your own perspectives."
SulliPreviously on October 14, Sulli was found dead by her manager at her home in Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do.

Unfortunately, it seems like Sulli's family members are having a conflict regarding her wealth after the tragic loss.

(Credit= SBS funE, Sulli's brother's Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
