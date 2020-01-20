[SBS Star] Suzy Is So Beautiful That Even Her Shadow Is Flawless

Singer/actress Suzy made headlines with her flawless beauty―specifically, her shadow!On January 18, Suzy attended a cosmetic brand's pop-up event at a department store in Seoul.For the event, Suzy went with a classic look by pulling her hair into a ponytail and dressing up in a black turtleneck sweater and a maxi chiffon skirt.Not only her gorgeous look made headlines during and after the event, but even her shadow caught everyone's eyes.Even Suzy herself noticed just how flawless her shadow looks; as she posted one of the photos on her personal Instagram.Along with the photo, Suzy cutely captioned, "I like the shadow," with a smiley emoji.Fans commented, "Your shadow reminds me of a Disney princess, unnie.", "Even your shadow is beautiful!", "Our beautiful lady.", and more.(Credit= '1994__1010' Twitter, 'skuukzky' Instagram)(SBS Star)