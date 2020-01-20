SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Suzy Is So Beautiful That Even Her Shadow Is Flawless
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Suzy Is So Beautiful That Even Her Shadow Is Flawless

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.01.20 13:54 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Suzy Is So Beautiful That Even Her Shadow Is Flawless
Singer/actress Suzy made headlines with her flawless beauty―specifically, her shadow!

On January 18, Suzy attended a cosmetic brand's pop-up event at a department store in Seoul.
SuzyFor the event, Suzy went with a classic look by pulling her hair into a ponytail and dressing up in a black turtleneck sweater and a maxi chiffon skirt.
SuzyNot only her gorgeous look made headlines during and after the event, but even her shadow caught everyone's eyes.
SuzyEven Suzy herself noticed just how flawless her shadow looks; as she posted one of the photos on her personal Instagram.

Along with the photo, Suzy cutely captioned, "I like the shadow," with a smiley emoji.
SuzyFans commented, "Your shadow reminds me of a Disney princess, unnie.", "Even your shadow is beautiful!", "Our beautiful lady.", and more.

(Credit= '1994__1010' Twitter, 'skuukzky' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙