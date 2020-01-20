[SBS Star] Suzy Is So Beautiful That Even Her Shadow Is Flawless

Singer/actress Suzy made headlines with her flawless beauty―specifically, her shadow!
On January 18, Suzy attended a cosmetic brand's pop-up event at a department store in Seoul.
For the event, Suzy went with a classic look by pulling her hair into a ponytail and dressing up in a black turtleneck sweater and a maxi chiffon skirt.
Not only her gorgeous look made headlines during and after the event, but even her shadow caught everyone's eyes.
Even Suzy herself noticed just how flawless her shadow looks; as she posted one of the photos on her personal Instagram.
Along with the photo, Suzy cutely captioned, "I like the shadow," with a smiley emoji.
Fans commented, "Your shadow reminds me of a Disney princess, unnie.", "Even your shadow is beautiful!", "Our beautiful lady.", and more.
(Credit= '1994__1010' Twitter, 'skuukzky' Instagram)
(SBS Star)