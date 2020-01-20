[SBS Star] CL Receives a Gift from Beyonce with a Sweet Handwritten Message

K-pop artist CL expressed her gratitude to American singer Beyoncé for giving her a special gift.On January 16, CL updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo showed a strap of a fashion accessory and tag that was written with a message.In the message, it said, "Here is something special from my adidas X IVY PARK collection. I've selected some of my favorites for you. With love and respect, Beyoncé."Over this photo, CL wrote, "Thank you, Beyoncé unnie."Previously in the beginning of the month, CL and Beyoncé surprised fans by appearing in a commercial for adidas X IVY PARK collection together.It is assumed that the two stars became close during the filming.(Credit= 'chaelincl' 'beyonce' Instagram, 'Beyoncé' YouTube)(SBS Star)