SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CL Receives a Gift from Beyonce with a Sweet Handwritten Message
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] CL Receives a Gift from Beyonce with a Sweet Handwritten Message

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.20 11:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CL Receives a Gift from Beyonce with a Sweet Handwritten Message
K-pop artist CL expressed her gratitude to American singer Beyoncé for giving her a special gift.

On January 16, CL updated her Instagram with a new photo.

The photo showed a strap of a fashion accessory and tag that was written with a message.

In the message, it said, "Here is something special from my adidas X IVY PARK collection. I've selected some of my favorites for you. With love and respect, Beyoncé."

Over this photo, CL wrote, "Thank you, Beyoncé unnie."Beyonce and CLPreviously in the beginning of the month, CL and Beyoncé surprised fans by appearing in a commercial for adidas X IVY PARK collection together.

It is assumed that the two stars became close during the filming. 
 

(Credit= 'chaelincl' 'beyonce' Instagram, 'Beyoncé' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙