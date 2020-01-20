SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Sings at Her 14-year Fans' Wedding Ceremony
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Sings at Her 14-year Fans' Wedding Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.20 10:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Sings at Her 14-year Fans Wedding Ceremony
SUNMI of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls went to her 14-year fans' wedding ceremony and sang 'Gashina' for them.

On January 19, one SUNMI's fan shared her lucky story on Twitter.

The fan said that her and her husband got married on the previous day, and SUNMI came to their wedding ceremony to congratulate them.SUNMI's fans' weddingShe explained that they both have been a huge fan of SUNMI since her debut as a member of Wonder Girls in 2007, and met while watching SUNMI's performance.

She recently managed to pass on a wedding invitation to SUNMI, which she did not think she would come, and was super surprised when she received a call from the wedding hall that SUNMI told them she wanted to sing for the couple.
 
According to the fan, SUNMI not only performed her mega-hit song 'Gashina' right in front of them, but also stayed until the end of the wedding ceremony to take photos with other fans of her who were there.

SUNMI apparently left them a message, "Hope you two live happily ever after." on the guest book as well.

Lastly, the fan expressed her gratitude to SUNMI, "It felt so unreal when you actually came to our wedding. Thank you! I love you so much!"SUNMI's fans' wedding(Credit= 'doogoodugu' 'regret365' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
