[SBS Star] VIDEO: John Cena Explains Why He Is a Superfan of BTS

American professional wrestler/actor John Cena shared why he loves K-pop boy group BTS so much.On January 15 episode of popular American late-night television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', John Cena and American actress January Jones made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host James Corden mentioned the time when January Jones met and took a photo with BTS.When James Corden held up the photo, John Cena looked at January Jones and said, "You are so lucky to be in that picture.", then jokingly added, "I tried to be their bodyguard, but didn't make it."After saying this, John Cena turned serious and answered James Corden's question, "You are a legitimate fan of BTS, right? Can you tell us why you like them?"John Cena said, "I became interested in the fact that they are a Korean pop band, and the first Korean pop band to actually connect everybody throughout the world. They have fans all over the world. So, being in live entertainment, I was like, 'Wow! That's interesting. How do they do this?'"He continued, "Then I began listening to their music and the message they send to their fans. It's one of self-love, self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different. Not only is their choreography and the development of personalities and entertainment that they put on spectacular, but young people are also listening to their music."He added, "They are sending a good message through their music, and I think that's really cool when you have popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good. That's a plus."Then, James Corden asked John Cena if he had a favorite member.With no hesitation, John Cena answered, "So, being an old-school rapper myself, RM and J-HOPE are my favorite guys."James Corden excitedly responded, "Oh, I'm an RM and JUNGKOOK guy!"This is not the first time for John Cena to share his love for BTS.John Cena actually has professed his admiration for the group a number of times through social media and interviews in the past.(Credit= 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)