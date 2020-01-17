SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: John Cena Explains Why He Is a Superfan of BTS
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: John Cena Explains Why He Is a Superfan of BTS

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.17 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: John Cena Explains Why He Is a Superfan of BTS
American professional wrestler/actor John Cena shared why he loves K-pop boy group BTS so much.

On January 15 episode of popular American late-night television show 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', John Cena and American actress January Jones made a guest appearance.

During the talk, the host James Corden mentioned the time when January Jones met and took a photo with BTS.

When James Corden held up the photo, John Cena looked at January Jones and said, "You are so lucky to be in that picture.", then jokingly added, "I tried to be their bodyguard, but didn't make it."John CenaAfter saying this, John Cena turned serious and answered James Corden's question, "You are a legitimate fan of BTS, right? Can you tell us why you like them?"

John Cena said, "I became interested in the fact that they are a Korean pop band, and the first Korean pop band to actually connect everybody throughout the world. They have fans all over the world. So, being in live entertainment, I was like, 'Wow! That's interesting. How do they do this?'"John CenaHe continued, "Then I began listening to their music and the message they send to their fans. It's one of self-love, self-reflection and being confident in yourself even though you may be different. Not only is their choreography and the development of personalities and entertainment that they put on spectacular, but young people are also listening to their music."

He added, "They are sending a good message through their music, and I think that's really cool when you have popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good. That's a plus."John CenaThen, James Corden asked John Cena if he had a favorite member.

With no hesitation, John Cena answered, "So, being an old-school rapper myself, RM and J-HOPE are my favorite guys."

James Corden excitedly responded, "Oh, I'm an RM and JUNGKOOK guy!"
 

This is not the first time for John Cena to share his love for BTS. 

John Cena actually has professed his admiration for the group a number of times through social media and interviews in the past.

(Credit= 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙