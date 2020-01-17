[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Sends a Surprise Gift to '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun' Girl

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS became a secret Santa Claus for the girl who made appearance on BTS' Christmas special stage at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.On January 16, child actress Koo Sarang's mother uploaded a photo of her daughter posing next to a box filled with BTS' character BT21 merchandises along with a caption that says, "Oppa, thank you!"Previously on December 25, Koo Sarang and the seven members of BTS teamed up for a Christmas special stage at SBS' year-end music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejun'.Koo Sarang's mother later told a BTS fans through Instagram direct message, "So kind. Jinmi oppa said he would send some BT21 merchandises to us. He's so genuine. I can feel his sincerity. (BTS) Oppas are the best."She misspelled JIMIN's name from '지민 (Jimin)' to '진미 (Jinmi)', making the word '진미 오빠 (Jinmi oppa)' topping Twitter trend in Korea.Upon hearing the news, fans commented, "She is literally the luckiest girl on the planet.", "Can I be jealous of a kid? I need Jinmi oppa in my life too.", "So cute!", and more.(Credit= '사랑입니다사랑이는' 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube, 'b_yungyeong' Instagram, 'parkjamjam_kr' Twitter)(SBS Star)